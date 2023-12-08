WATCH LIVE

1 dead, 1 injured in 6-car crash after police chase ends in Marquette Park, police say

Jessica D'Onofrio Image
ByJessica D'Onofrio WLS logo
Friday, December 8, 2023 11:53AM
1 dead, 1 injured in 6-car crash after South Side police chase
Illinois State Police said one suspect died and another was injured in a crash involving five parked cars after a chase in Marquette Park.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two suspects were injured in a crash involving five parked cars after a police chase on the South Side Thursday night, Illinois State Police said.

At about 11:28 p.m., state troopers spotted a stolen car going west on 71st Street at Union Avenue, police said.

Troopers chased the vehicle, which crashed into five parked cars at 71st Street and Francisco Avenue, police said.

Two suspects were injured and transported to Advocate Christ Hospital with serious injuries, police said. No troopers were injured.

Further details were not immediately available.

