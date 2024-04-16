2 injured in I-57 crash near 147th Street, Illinois State Police say; IB lanes closed

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash on I-57 in the south suburbs Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a car lost control at about 1:51 a.m. while traveling in the inbound lanes near 147th Street.

Two people inside were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Police said traffic is being diverted off at 158th Street and it is not clear when lanes will be reopened.