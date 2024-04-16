WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

2 injured in I-57 crash near 147th Street, Illinois State Police say; IB lanes closed

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Tuesday, April 16, 2024 10:34AM
2 injured in I-57 crash in south suburbs
A crash on I-57 near 147th Street sent two people to the hospital, Illinois State Police said.

POSEN, Ill. (WLS) -- Two people were transported to the hospital after a crash on I-57 in the south suburbs Tuesday morning, Illinois State Police said.

Police said a car lost control at about 1:51 a.m. while traveling in the inbound lanes near 147th Street.

Two people inside were transported to Advocate Christ Hospital in critical condition, police said.

LIVE TRAFFIC: Check out the latest conditions on our live traffic map

Police said traffic is being diverted off at 158th Street and it is not clear when lanes will be reopened.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.

Related Topics

Watch Live
ON NOW