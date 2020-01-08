Person shot while driving on Stevenson Expressway ramp to Dan Ryan, ISP says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person was shot early Wednesday morning while driving on the ramp from the Stevenson Expressway to the Dan Ryan Expressway, Illinois State Police said.According to police, three people were in a vehicle when shots were fired around 1:10 a.m. They were reportedly driving on the ramp from northbound Interstate 55 to northbound Interstate 94.One person in the vehicle was shot in the back, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.The other two people inside the vehicle were not struck, ISP said, but the front-seat passenger was hospitalized due to flying glass debris.The motive for the shooting is currently unknown, police said.Both southbound and northbound ramps from the Stevenson to the northbound Dan Ryan were closed for about two hours while Illinois State Police investigated.No one was in custody Wednesday.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call state police at 847-294-4400. Callers can remain anonymous.