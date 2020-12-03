Dan Ryan Expressway reopens after shooting shuts down lanes; 2 taken into custody, Illinois State Police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A shooting at the southbound Dan Ryan and 39th Street took place Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.A state trooper witnessed the shots being fired from a vehicle about 3 a.m. on the outbound Dan Ryan express lanes.The trooper followed the suspects, and two people were taken into custody at 79th and Perry, police said.Police said no one was hurt. The investigation is still underway as they search for shell casings in the area of the incident.All the express lanes are open after they were originally shut down at 33rd Street between Cermak and 47th Street.