Illinois summer school reopening: Gov. Pritzker order allows schools to partially reopen for in-person instruction

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- An executive order signed by Governor JB Pritzker Thursday allows for schools to reopen for summer school as long as they follow safety guidelines for COVID-19.

As part of the order, all public and non-public schools serving students from kindergarten to 12th grade can reopen as long as they follow Phase 3 guidelines, including limiting the number of people in a space to 10 or fewer, providing six feet of distance between people, ensuring hygience supplies and protective equipment are available and being used.

Restore Illinois: 5-phase reopening plan by Governor Pritzker splits IL into 4 regions

Read the full text of the order pertaining to the limited school reopening below:

All public and nonpublic schools in Illinois serving pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students may open for limited in-person educational purposes, such as summer school, following the completion of the regular 2019-2020 school term. All public and nonpublic schools may continue to provide food and other non-educational services. Schools must follow IDPH guidance during Phase 3 and take proactive measures to ensure the safety of students, staff, and visitors, including, but not limited to:

a. Limiting the number of people in one space to ten or fewer, consistent with public health guidance.

b. Ensuring compliance with social distancing requirements to the greatest extent possible. For purposes of this Executive Order, social distancing includes maintaining at least six-foot distance from other individuals and discouraging physical contact between individuals.

c. Ensuring appropriate hygienic practices, including washing hands with soap and water for at least twenty seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, covering coughs or sneezes (into the sleeve or elbow, not hands), discouraging the sharing of personal items, and regularly cleaning high-touch surfaces.

d. Requiring the use of appropriate personal protective equipment, including the use of face coverings by students, staff, and visitors who are over age two and able to medically tolerate a face covering. Schools must provide face coverings to all employees who are not able to maintain a minimum six-foot social distance at all times and, to the extent possible, make disposable face coverings available for all students.
