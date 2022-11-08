Illinois Supreme Court balance of power could tip with 2 seats up for vote

Republicans could take over the Illinois Supreme Court for the first time in 50 years if they are successful in getting a 4-3 majority Tuesday.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Republicans could take over the Illinois Supreme Court for the first time in 50 years if they are successful in getting a 4-3 majority Tuesday.

Voters in the 2nd and 3rd districts will decide two contested races for the state's highest court.

READ MORE: Full coverage of the 2022 Illinois election results

As voters in Elk Grove Village cast their ballots, many have seen tons of ads for candidates over the last couple months, including the two open seats on the Illinois Supreme Court.

Rhonda Decicco said abortion rights are important to her, and she was expecting to vote for a Supreme Court justice based on that issue.

"I thought it was the most important race besides the governor," she said.

Troy Neal is in the same situation, but because he lives in Cook County he does not get to vote in a Supreme Court race this time around.

"You're expecting to do something, now you get here and you can't do it," he said.

The Illinois Supreme Court is divided into five districts, and only the 2nd and 3rd have contested races this year. Cook County is in the 1st district.

"There's all this attention to a part of our state government we know very little about and I think it's very confusing," said Dr. Suzanne Chod, North Central College.

The 2nd district features Democrat Elizabeth Rochford against Republican Mark Curran. In the 3rd district it's Republican Mike Burke against Democrat Mary O'Brien.

Experts say it is a pivotal time for the court. It's the first time in 50 years Republicans could possibly take control of the court with issues like abortion rights and gun control likely to come before them in the next year.

"We worked so hard in Illinois to pass some really good gun safety laws. And those could all be at risk. They could be overturned by the court," said Kathleen Sances, Gun Violence Prevention PAC.