2022 Midterm Illinois Election Results: Who won governor race, U.S House and Senate seats?

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Illinois voters are heading to the polls Tuesday to select their pick for governor, Secretary of State, and a host of other federal, state and local offices.

Gov. JB Pritzker is facing Republican state Sen. Darren Bailey in the race for Illinois governor.

Illinois Election 2022 full coverage

Illinois governor candidates JB Pritzker and Darren Bailey worked to drum up last-minute support among their core bases ahead of Election Day.

They both plan to continue crisscrossing the state on Tuesday, as well.

U.S. House and Senate Races

Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth is seeking reelection Tuesday in Illinois against political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi.

Illinois state offices

Voting and voter turnout

Voter turnout has been strong in downtown Chicago so far. Election officials said over 21% of voters citywide have turned out to vote so far, with over 325,000 ballots already cast.

2022 Midterm Election coverage

Illinois voters will decide Tuesday whether to amend their state constitution to guarantee the right to bargain collectively.

The Illinois measure requires 60% of those voting on the question to vote "yes" for it to pass or 50% of all votes cast to be in favor of the question.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.