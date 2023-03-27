WATCH LIVE

Staycation ideas in Illinois for spring break

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, March 27, 2023 5:04PM
Staycation ideas in IL for spring break
The Illinois Office of Tourism shares spring break staycation ideas from a ross the state.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's spring break season and while some are lucky enough to get away, there are flight free vacations that could have you feeling recharged and refreshed!

Marla Cichowski with the Illinois Office of Tourism joined ABC7 to talk about some outdoor adventures, waterparks and waterfalls as well as things to do in the city.

Illinois staycation ideas include:

-Giant City State Park and Giant City Lodge in Makanda

-Shawnee Bluffs Canopy Tour -

-Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch

-Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library & Museum - Springfield -

-Lincoln's Tomb

-Kidzeum of Health and Science.

-Grand Bear Resort, North Utica -

-LaSalle Canyon Falls and St. Louis Canyon Waterfall - Starved Rock,

-Chicago River cruises -

-Museum of Science & Industry

-The Forge Lemont Quarries

