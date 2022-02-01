Personal Finance

Illinois treasurer encouraging residents to check for unclaimed property

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tuesday is National Unclaimed Property Day.

States around the country will celebrate by encouraging people to search and find unclaimed cash and property that belongs to them.

"We know when we get money back in the hands of residents, it does more good for our economy than sitting in a bank," Illinois Treasurer Michael Frerichs said. "You don't have to wait until February 1, you can check our website today at illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH and find out if you or someone you know has cash or property to claim."

The treasurer's office said an estimated one-in-four people find unclaimed property, with the average claim being $1,000. Since 2015, $1.3 billion in unclaimed property has been returned.

To check for unclaimed property, visit www.illinoistreasurer.gov/ICASH.
