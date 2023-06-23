Protests over Governor JB Pritzker's pause on undocumented healthcare program

A protest was held in Daley Plaza Friday over Governor Pritzker's pausing of a program that paid for healthcare coverage for undocumented residents over the age of 42 during the pa

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A protest was held in Daley Plaza Friday over Governor JB Pritzker's pausing of a program that paid for healthcare coverage for undocumented Illinois residents over the age of 42 during the pandemic.

Miguel Camacho is paraplegic and an immigrant, and, at 47, one of the thousands of undocumented low income Illinois residents who have been able to get free healthcare under a law passed during COVID.

"I was thrilled when Illinois made history by providing health care for people regardless of their immigration status and since then seven other states have followed our lead," said Dr. Katherine Tynus of Alivio Medical Center.

But a week ago, Gov. Pritzker put the program on pause, sparking outrage with immigration groups and several Democratic Latino lawmakers.

"The Latino Caucus as a whole has not sat down to meet the governor's office I'm not sure why he did this," said State Sen. Karina Villa (D-West Chicago).

Villa joined several other elected officials and dozens of immigrants at a rally calling on Pritzker to pause the pause.

Beginning July 1, the program is no longer available to undocumented low income residents between 42 and 64. The state will cap the number of seniors who can enroll and everyone currently enrolled will have to pay co-pays for hospital visits.

Camacho cannot afford it, his Access Living advocate said.

"He doesn't work so he will not be able to afford it," said Michelle Garcia, Access Living. "Same thing for hospitalization he will not be able to afford $250."

A statement released by the governor's office said in part, "We are continuing that investment with more than $500 million going towards a program that will continue providing healthcare for more than 63,000 people and we are doing so in a manner that allows us to maintain the state's financial stability."

But Tynus argued costs will go up without access to preventative care.

"It will end of costing taxpayers more money by shifting care from doctor's offices to emergency rooms," she said.

The governor's office says restrictions on the program will be lifted when more money is appropriated. As the rally was going on at Daley Plaza, Governor Pritzker was in Orlando being honored by the National Immigrant's List for his work on immigrant rights.