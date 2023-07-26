IDES said they overpaid $5.24 billion in benefits between 2020 to 2022 due to 'unprecedented crisis' during the pandemic.

Illinois Department of Employment Security overpaid $5.24B in benefits from 2020-22, IL auditor says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Illinois Department of Employment Security overpaid benefits by more than $5 billion between 2020 and 2022 the Illinois Auditor General said Wednesday.

The massive number includes cases of fraud and identity theft , as well as mistaken payments.

The auditor's report found the state took steps that weakened fraud controls because of a surge in claims during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The IDES issued a statement Wednesday, saying in part that it faced an "unprecedented crisis." It also said the Trump administration required states to implement a new unemployment insurance program in record time, creating more challenges.