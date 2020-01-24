Marijuana stolen from Midway Airport cannabis amnesty box, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A person stole marijuana from an amnesty box at Midway Airport on Monday, Chicago police said.The individual reached into a temporary cannabis amnesty box at about 6:03 p.m. No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.The Chicago Department of Aviation installed 12 temporary boxes at O'Hare and Midway since marijuana was legalized on January 1."Cannabis Amnesty Boxes have been placed at Chicago's airports so travelers have the opportunity to ensure compliance with federal law, as well as the local laws at their destination," said Chicago Police Spokesman Anthony Guglielmi."Tampering with them, or attempting to remove anything placed inside, is a crime, and detectives are investigating this matter. In the meantime, new, permanent theft prevention boxes are expected to replace the temporary ones in the coming weeks, making them more secure and preventing anyone from further accessing materials dropped inside."