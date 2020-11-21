Food & Drink

In-N-Out lovers line up for 14 hours outside new Colorado location

Police were even called in for traffic control.
An iconic California burger chain expanded into Aurora, Colorado, and people could not wait to get their hands on the fast food favorite.

There were massive lines outside the city's brand new In-N-Out Burger on Friday.

Customers said they waited nearly 14 hours to get their hand on their hamburgers, fries and shakes.

Aurora Police were even called in for traffic control in an attempt to handle the lines of cars and customers snaking all around the area.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfast food restaurantburgers
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL Tier 3 mitigations take effect at end of deadliest week in 6 months
Chicago drive-thru holiday light shows
8 injured in 'active shooter incident' at Wisconsin mall
Cash App contact number scam steals thousands of dollars
'Wipeout' contestant dies after competing in obstacle course
Kyle Rittenhouse released after posting $2M bond
Tofurky sales surge ahead of Thanksgiving
Show More
Visit 'world's first' vegan Jewish deli
Chicago Weather: Mostly cloudy, dry and chilly Saturday
Chicago offering sewer, water bill relief programs
Health officials aim to build COVID-19 vaccine trust ahead of distribution
Boy, 5, in medically induced coma after Roseland shooting
More TOP STORIES News