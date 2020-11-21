In-N-Out lovers line up for 14 hours outside new Colorado location

An iconic California burger chain expanded into Aurora, Colorado, and people could not wait to get their hands on the fast food favorite.
There were massive lines outside the city's brand new In-N-Out Burger on Friday.
Customers said they waited nearly 14 hours to get their hand on their hamburgers, fries and shakes.
Aurora Police were even called in for traffic control in an attempt to handle the lines of cars and customers snaking all around the area.
