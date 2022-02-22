Lake Michigan search to resume for man who fell through ice near Indiana Dunes National Park

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Search crews will return to Lake Michigan Tuesday morning to try and find a young man who fell through the ice at Indiana Dunes National Park.Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. at West Beach in Porter County.Four men and a woman, all in their 20s, went onto the ice on the lake when it began to crack, Indiana DNR said.One of the men, from Indianapolis, fell through the ice and into the water. His friends tried to help."There was a big piece that gave way and he fell into the lake," said Nicole Baumann with Indiana DNR. "They tried to rescue him but unfortunately they lost him. They couldn't grab hold and he went down."The waves were about three to four feet at the time.There were searchers on foot, in a helicopter and divers in the water. They were hampered by ice chunks, and high waves and eventually had to call the search off Monday night.Baumann said the others in the group were from the Portage and Lake Station area.Indiana Conservation Officers urged the public to stay off shelf ice along Lake Michigan as it can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.