search and rescue

Lake Michigan search to resume for man who fell through ice near Indiana Dunes National Park

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Search to resume for man who fell on Lake Michigan ice

PORTAGE, Ind. (WLS) -- Search crews will return to Lake Michigan Tuesday morning to try and find a young man who fell through the ice at Indiana Dunes National Park.

Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials said it happened at around 5:30 p.m. at West Beach in Porter County.

Four men and a woman, all in their 20s, went onto the ice on the lake when it began to crack, Indiana DNR said.

SEE ALSO | Chicago Fire Department rescues man who wandered onto Lake Michigan ice

One of the men, from Indianapolis, fell through the ice and into the water. His friends tried to help.

"There was a big piece that gave way and he fell into the lake," said Nicole Baumann with Indiana DNR. "They tried to rescue him but unfortunately they lost him. They couldn't grab hold and he went down."

The waves were about three to four feet at the time.

There were searchers on foot, in a helicopter and divers in the water. They were hampered by ice chunks, and high waves and eventually had to call the search off Monday night.

Baumann said the others in the group were from the Portage and Lake Station area.

Indiana Conservation Officers urged the public to stay off shelf ice along Lake Michigan as it can be unpredictable and extremely dangerous.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
indianaportageicesearchice rescuesearch and rescuewater searchindiana dunesmissing person
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SEARCH AND RESCUE
Man missing after falling through Lake Michigan shelf ice, DNR says
Morocco's king says boy, 5, trapped in deep well has died
Coast Guard ends search for cruise ship passenger who went overboard
Missing Chicago woman last seen snorkeling in Puerto Rico
TOP STORIES
How to know if an AirTag is following you
Missing woman, 40, last seen in Rogers Park 3 months ago
Woman found dead in Austin strangled by man met online: prosecutors
Fire in Albany Park, Chicago: Brewery, gym, apartments gutted
Police offered teen food to confess to crime he didn't commit: lawyer
Man missing after falling through Lake Michigan shelf ice, DNR says
DOC facility infested with rats, cockroaches, lawsuit says
Show More
Giant bear 'Hank the Tank' breaks into another Lake Tahoe home
CFD firefighter hurt while battling NW Side fire
War fears grow as Putin orders troops to eastern Ukraine
2-vehicle crash on I-55 leaves 1 dead, Illinois State Police say
Chicago Ukrainians anxious as Russia-Ukraine crisis escalates
More TOP STORIES News