Chicago Fire Department rescues man who wandered onto Lake Michigan ice

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=10318718" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC 7 Chicago Meteorologist Cheryl Scott explains what Lake Michigan's pancake ice is and how it forms.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11463402" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sand sculptures on Lake Michigan beaches formed near St. Joseph, Mich. as a result of the winter weather.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5713613" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: Dramatic photos from Google Earth show just how much Chicago's beaches are shrinking.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department rescued a man who walked onto the ice in Lake Michigan Friday morning.The rescue occurred around 7 a.m. near the 5500-block of South Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park.CFD said it was a smooth rescue and that the man did not realize he was walking on ice.A helicopter and rescue squad responded to the scene and used an inflatable raft to help bring the man off the ice.The department issued a reminder on Twitter to "Avoid the ice at all costs and that no ice is safe ice."