Chicago Fire Department rescues man who wandered onto Lake Michigan ice

The Chicago Fire Department rescues a man who had wandered onto the ice in Lake Michigan. (Chicago Fire Media)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Chicago Fire Department rescued a man who walked onto the ice in Lake Michigan Friday morning.

The rescue occurred around 7 a.m. near the 5500-block of South Lake Shore Drive in Hyde Park.


CFD said it was a smooth rescue and that the man did not realize he was walking on ice.

A helicopter and rescue squad responded to the scene and used an inflatable raft to help bring the man off the ice.

The department issued a reminder on Twitter to "Avoid the ice at all costs and that no ice is safe ice."


