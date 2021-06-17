Science

Indiana earthquake 2021: 3.8-magnitude tremor hits near Bloomingdale, felt as far as Chicago

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
3.8-magnitude earthquake hits western Indiana, felt in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A 3.8-magnitude earthquake shook parts of Indiana and Illinois Thursday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The quake struck around 2:18 p.m. near Bloomingdale, Ind., about 130 miles south of Chicago.



ABC7 Meteorologist Larry Mowry said some people in the Chicago area reported feeling the earthquake.

The quake occurred within the Wabash Valley Fault System found in southwestern Indiana and southeastern Illinois, an ancient fault zone that occasionally produces earthquakes, Mowry said.

According to Mowry, the last time there was an earthquake of this size in Indiana was December 2010, when a 3.8-magnitude quake rattled parts of Indiana, Illinois and Michigan. And in 2008, a 5.2-magnitude earthquake shook Mount Carmel, Illinois.

So far, there are no reports of any damage.
