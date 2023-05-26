A semi-truck crash on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana spilled onto the expressway, disrupting traffic.

I-80/94 truck crash spills sheets of plywood onto road in NW Indiana, blocking traffic

LAKE STATION, Ind. (WLS) -- A semi-truck overturned on I-80/94 in northwest Indiana, spilling sheets of plywood onto the roadway.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-80/94 just past the Indiana Toll Road, Indiana State Police said.

The truck was carrying 30,000 pounds of plywood sheets. Chopper 7HD flew above the scene around 7 a.m., with debris from the crash scattered across the roadway.

All lanes of the expressway were blocked, with police allowing some traffic by intermittently. Cleanup of the crash could take hours.