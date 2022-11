Princeton, Indiana house explosion caught on video; 2 injured

PRINCETON, Ind. (WLS) -- A home security camera captured a neighboring house exploding in Princeton, Indiana, outside of Evansville.

Four people were inside the home at the time of the blast, authorities said.

All of them got out of the home on their own, but two of them were taken to the hospital with injuries. The exact details of those injuries and their conditions were not immediately known.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation, but it's believed to be related to natural gas.