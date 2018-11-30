I-TEAM

Indiana plane crash: 3 dead, 1 ID'd; Cessna Citation bound for Midway Airport

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
A Cessna Citation C525 private jet crashed about 15 miles north of the Louisville International Airport Friday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Authorities said the aircraft was flying "to Chicago Midway Airport when it disappeared from air traffic radar."

Police agencies in Clark County, Indiana, were alerted to the crash near Borden, Indiana, at about 12:30 p.m. Clark County authorities confirmed that a flight left the Clark County Airport in Sellersburg, Indiana, at about 11:24 a.m. en route to Chicago with three people aboard, including the pilot. The Indiana State Police confirmed that those three people are dead.

Wayne Estopinal, CEO of TEG Architects, is among the dead, the ABC7 I-Team has confirmed. A man who answered the phone at one of the company's offices confirmed that Estopinal was on the way to Chicago for a conference. The company declined to confirm the identities of the other people on the flight.

Flight Aware shows the tail number of the aircraft to be N525EG, which is registered to another company owned by Estopinal.

Authorities said FAA investigators are on the way to the site of the crash and the National Transportation Safety Board has been notified.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it becomes available.
