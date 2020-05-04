Coronavirus Indiana: Restrictions on business lifted in much of state as part of Gov. Holcomb's reopening plan

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) -- The state of Indiana takes a step toward reopening Monday, with the state easing restrictions on businesses in most counties.This comes as Indiana reports 17 new COVID-19 deaths and 645 new cases of COVID-19. Overall in the state, there are more than 1,132 deaths and 19,933 total cases.The majority of the state, including in Valparaiso, moves to Phase Two of Governor Eric Holcomb's five-stage reopening plan.Phase Two includes: Lifting travel restrictions, allowing social gatherings of up to 25 people following CDC social distancing guidelines, the opening of non-essential manufacturing and industrial operations and retail businesses, including shopping malls may open at 50-percent capacity."It's a tough issue and you have folks on all parts of the spectrum from 'this is too soon' to 'this isn't enough' and I think the governor struck a nice balance," said Valparaiso Mayor Matt Murphy.The Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce took a survey of its members over the phased opening and said the majority were in favor of the governor's plan, as well as the health guidelines to keep employees and customers safe."We have a lot of small businesses and the small businesses are really at a difficulty because of cash flow," Valparaiso Chamber of Commerce President Rex Richards said. "They need to have people come in so those businesses are going to be wanting to open as soon as possible."Still, leaders in Porter County are urging residents to take precautions to stay safe."The virus is still out there," said Portage Mayor Sue Lynch. "We need to continue to practice with caution and keep our distance.Lake, Marion and Cass counties will move to Phase Two at a later date.Starting May 11, the next step in re-opening Indiana will include the limited reopening of restaurants and personal services, like salons and barbershops by appointment only.