Indiana school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel

An Indiana school bus driver is charged with a felony after police said she let children take the wheel of the bus, and it was caught on camera.Investigators say 27-year-old Joandrea McAtee lets three kids, ages 11, 13 and 17, take turns driving for short stretches on her bus route in rural Valparaiso.She has been fired from the bus company and is charged with felony neglect. Nobody was hurt.The school said in a statement that, "The Porter Township School Corporation is angered and disappointed in the actions of this driver. The safety of our students is a top priority.The bus company, First Student, said in a statement, "Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and totally at odds with what we stand for as a company. The driver has been terminated."