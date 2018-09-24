Indiana school bus driver accused of letting kids take the wheel

VALPARAISO, Ind. (WLS) --
An Indiana school bus driver is charged with a felony after police said she let children take the wheel of the bus, and it was caught on camera.

Investigators say 27-year-old Joandrea McAtee lets three kids, ages 11, 13 and 17, take turns driving for short stretches on her bus route in rural Valparaiso.

She has been fired from the bus company and is charged with felony neglect. Nobody was hurt.

The school said in a statement that, "The Porter Township School Corporation is angered and disappointed in the actions of this driver. The safety of our students is a top priority.

The bus company, First Student, said in a statement, "Behavior such as this is completely unacceptable and totally at odds with what we stand for as a company. The driver has been terminated."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school busbus driverValparaiso
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Defense witness testimony continues
WATCH LIVE: Bill Cosby sentenced 3 to 10 years in sex assault case
Man fatally shot after chasing down car that hit cyclist on South Side
Boy, 15, charged in deadly NW Side hit-and-run
New Chicago art installation: 'Play for Peace'
Woman convicted of killing pregnant neighbor, cutting out baby lied about being pregnant
Ted Cruz, wife heckled at restaurant by Brett Kavanaugh protesters
'MOANING DEATH': Man lives with rare sudden death syndrome
Show More
Today is National Voter Registration Day
Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
Man accused of fondling sleeping Southwest passenger
Teacher fired over school's 'no zeros' grading policy
6 Riverside ATM robbery suspects arrested after crash
More News