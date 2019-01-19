Inmate accidentally released from Kankakee prison apprehended in Lincolnwood

Anees Usmani (Kankakee County sheriff's office)

An inmate accidentally released from a Kankakee prison was apprehended Saturday in Lincolnwood, the Kankakee County sheriff's office said in a statement.

Anees Usmani, 41, was discharged in place of another inmate about 4:30 p.m. Friday from the Jerome Combs Detention Center. Usmani was dropped off at a local business by another inmate who was released with him.

At about 4:45 p.m. Saturday, he was taken into custody without incident by deputy U.S. Marshals and FBI agents in Lincolnwood.

Usmani was detained since Dec. 2018 for the U.S. Marshals Service on drug offenses, the sheriff's office said.

"We are continuing to investigate the incident to determine what mistakes were made and why," said Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey. "We are extremely appreciative to all of the local police agencies, the U.S. Marshals Service, the FBI, the US Attorney's Office, as well as community-at-large, for assisting us in the search for Usmani."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drug arrestinmatesjailKankakee CountyChicagoLincolnwood
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: LIVE RADAR: Snowstorm dumps 4-9 inches; lake effect snow to bring more
Democratic lawmakers reject Trump's latest immigration proposal
Revised Lincoln Yards plan released; Ald. Brian Hopkins says it's 'favorable'
Boys in 'MAGA' hats mock indigenous elder in DC: VIDEO
Motorola to bring back upgraded, $1,500 'Razr' phone
Applications available for 2019 Taste of Chicago vendors
Plane skids off runway at O'Hare
My Block, My Hood, My City to offer volunteer snow removal
Show More
US pairs figure skating champion kills himself at 33
Horse rescued after being stuck in dumpster in California
Groups gather in Chicago area in solidarity with Women's March
Chicago AccuWeather: Lake effect snow to bring more snow
Jason Van Dyke sentenced to 81 months in prison
More News