Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's called the premier playground, of the kitchen and home.

The Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place this weekend.

It's all about those gadgets and devices, that make cooking and entertaining, easier!

Leana Salamah, spokesperson for The Inspired Home Show, joined ABC7 to talk about what consumers are looking for as well as some of the latest gadgets, including:

1. Salton Dual Flow Kettle and Hot Water Dispenser
2. Sagaform Mushroom Set

3. PicnicTime Cava Wine Tasting Kit
4. CookingPal Multo

The Inspired Home Show runs March 5 through the 7 but is not open to the public.
