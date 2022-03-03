CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's called the premier playground, of the kitchen and home.The Inspired Home Show returns to McCormick Place this weekend.It's all about those gadgets and devices, that make cooking and entertaining, easier!Leana Salamah, spokesperson for The Inspired Home Show, joined ABC7 to talk about what consumers are looking for as well as some of the latest gadgets, including:1. Salton Dual Flow Kettle and Hot Water Dispenser2. Sagaform Mushroom Set3. PicnicTime Cava Wine Tasting Kit4. CookingPal MultoThe Inspired Home Show runs March 5 through the 7 but is not open to the public.