New program to give Latino families $30 a month off their internet bill to help with access at home

Reciba un descuento federal en su servicio de internet y conectese en casa
A new program will give Latino families $30 a month off their internet bill.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new program will give Latino families $30 a month off their internet bill.

On Tuesday, the League of United Latin American Citizens will have an event at its Cicero office at 5822 Cermak Road from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. to help people sign up for the discount.

It will be the first of two enrollment events.

The second will be held from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the public library at 6238 South Archer Avenue in suburban Summit.

According to the organization, only 67% of Latinos have internet access at home.

They also said the money will be guaranteed for a year.
