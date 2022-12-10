New ESPN 'Pink Card' podcast explores Iranian women's fight to attend soccer matches

The worldwide love of soccer is on display for the World Cup, but for women in Iran, it's a reminder of a goal out of reach -- at least for now.

"Women are not allowed to attend soccer games in Iran," Pink Card Producer Shima Oliaee said.

The new audio documentary called "Pink Card" for ESPN's 30 for 30 Podcasts explores generations of women defying Iran's ban on women entering stadiums.

Some dress as males to get inside to watch a sport they love.

Oliaee describes stadiums as a symbol of oppression.

"Symbols are the way that the regime uses power to show its prowess, its strength and keep fear alive. So women stay subjugated," she said.

Oliaee, who is a first generation Iranian-American, began working on the project well before the protests erupted in Iran following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody. She died just days after the morality police arrested her for allegedly wearing a hijab improperly.

She tackles the ongoing demonstrations in the final installment of the 4-episode podcast.

"The Iranian women are telling me anything can change and they are going to change it, so if I can help them in any way, that's great," Oliaee said.

She hopes Pink Card will inspire.

"I want everyone around the world to see like if you want to start a revolution of women in your country, it starts from the small millimeter by millimeter moments," she said.