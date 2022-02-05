IRS

Tax tips: In-person tax help session to be held at downtown Chicago IRS office

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Tax tips: Claiming stimulus check on refund

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The IRS is expanding its efforts to help taxpayers this tax season.

Walk-in visits will be offered on certain Saturdays at 35 Taxpayer Assistance Centers around the country.

Here's what you need to know about tax season

There is one Illinois location at the IRS office in downtown Chicago. It's in the Kluczynski Federal Building located at 230 S. Dearborn Street.

Walk-in tax help will be made available starting Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

You can check back on the IRS website for up-to-date information on location openings. Availability may change without notice.

Tax Refund 2021: Tips on how to avoid delays as pandemic continues to impact IRS

The IRS asks that you bring the following information with you:
Current government-issued photo identification
Social Security cards and/or ITIN numbers for yourself, your spouse and dependents (if applicable)
Any IRS letters or notices you've received and supporting documents

During your visit, IRS staff may also request:

A current mailing address
An email address, and
Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous, related report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financechicagoloopirstaxesstimulus fundsconsumerconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IRS
Tax tips: Claiming stimulus check on 2021 return
Tax filing season starts Monday. What to expect for 2022
Getting paid on Venmo or Cash App? New tax rule might apply to you
5 tax changes that can boost your refund this year
TOP STORIES
Mother McAuley teacher fired after using racial slur repeatedly
IL judge grants temporary restraining order in school mask lawsuit
Security guard fired 'indiscriminately' down street, killing grandma
Chicago hotels have lower occupancy compared to other major cities
Man used N-word before stabbing Black man near Elgin bar: prosecutors
Hammond man arrested after stealing over a $1M worth of watches: CPD
Chicago banker seeking mercy from federal judge in bribery case
Show More
Argyle Lunar New Year parade is back Saturday in-person
School bus driver gets kids to safety minutes before train crash
UIC's wastewater analysis helps Chicago track COVID-19
Laquan McDonald supporters plan on more civil disobedience
Chicago Weather: Light snow Friday before subzero wind chills set in
More TOP STORIES News