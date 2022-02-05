Tax tips: In-person tax help session to be held at downtown Chicago IRS office

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The IRS is expanding its efforts to help taxpayers this tax season.
Walk-in visits will be offered on certain Saturdays at 35 Taxpayer Assistance Centers around the country.
There is one Illinois location at the IRS office in downtown Chicago. It's in the Kluczynski Federal Building located at 230 S. Dearborn Street.
Walk-in tax help will be made available starting Feb. 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
You can check back on the IRS website for up-to-date information on location openings. Availability may change without notice.
The IRS asks that you bring the following information with you:
Current government-issued photo identification
Social Security cards and/or ITIN numbers for yourself, your spouse and dependents (if applicable)
Any IRS letters or notices you've received and supporting documents
During your visit, IRS staff may also request:
A current mailing address
An email address, and
Bank account information, to receive payments or refunds by direct deposit
