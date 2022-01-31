CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tax season has officially begun and a lot of people still have questions about stimulus payments from the government.
Trudy Howard of Howard Tax Prep LLC joined ABC7 to talk about tips for tax season.
Here's what you need to know about tax season
Howard discussed what people should do if they are still looking for their third stimulus check.
Howard also talked about how people can get their tax refunds quicker.
For more information, visit the IRS website.
Tax Refund 2021: Tips on how to avoid delays as pandemic continues to impact IRS
Tax tips: Claiming stimulus check on IRS 2021 return
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News