accuweather

Look out for Halloween full moon, Orionid meteor shower and bright Mars in the sky this October

Halloween will be extra spooky this year when a full moon rises on Oct. 31, something that won't happen again for nearly two decades.

The moon will actually be a blue moon, which refers not to the color of the moon but rather to the fact that it is the second full moon in a calendar month. (In rare and unrelated circumstances, dust or smoke particles in the atmosphere can sometimes make the moon appear blue.)

EMBED More News Videos

While a blue moon may appear blue for unrelated reasons, the term actually refers to the second full moon in a calendar month.



We won't see another full moon on Halloween until 2039, according to AccuWeather.

The Halloween blue moon isn't the only thing happening in the skies in October. Here are two other things to keep an eye out for:

  • Mars will shine brightly in the sky on Oct. 13, when it reaches opposition, meaning the planet is at the point in its orbit when it's closest to the Earth. It will be the red planet's brightest display in the sky since July 2018.
  • Meteors will return to the skies on Oct. 20 as part of the annual Orionid meteor shower. You can expect to see up to 20 meteors per hour under clear, moonless conditions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
scienceaccuweatherhalloweenmoonmarsspacemeteor
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Blue moon: What is it and is it really blue?
ACCUWEATHER
Northern lights could be visible in northern US tonight
How 2020 hurricane season stacks up against 2005
Officials fear disaster fatigue amid pandemic, busy hurricane season
How wildfire smoke can impact your health
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump, first lady test positive for COVID-19; President has 'mild symptoms'
No charges against Midlothian officer in Jemel Roberson's deadly shooting
Trump wished 'speedy recovery' by local leaders after positive COVID-19 test
Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex
WI allowing outside healthcare workers in to help amid COVID-19 surge
Biden tests negative for COVID-19 after Trump diagnosis
How the SCOTUS justice nomination process works
Show More
House Democrats pass $2.2 trillion COVID bill; relief talks drag
In rare move, Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings released
Indiana reports 1,495 new COVID-19 cases, 13 deaths
Shock, sympathy, mockery: World reacts to Trump testing positive
Chicago shootings, murders up 50% from 2019
More TOP STORIES News