Win a home in Italy: UK couple raffling off villa to raise money for charity

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Italian villa raffled off by UK couple to raise money for charity

Now is your chance to win your very own Tuscan Retreat with a beautiful private pool. That's right, an Italian villa could be yours for just $35.

The $470,000, four-bedroom villa is the third and final property being raffled by a British couple. The raffle is raising money to benefit two UK charities: The Children's Society and Braccio Di Ferro.

According to the raffle's website, there are no strings attached.

Visit WinHouseInItaly.com to purchase a raffle ticket.

Please note: The website linked above appears to be overwhelmed by requests. Check back later.
