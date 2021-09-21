Win a home in Italy: UK couple raffling off villa to raise money for charity

Now is your chance to win your very own Tuscan Retreat with a beautiful private pool. That's right, an Italian villa could be yours for just $35.
The $470,000, four-bedroom villa is the third and final property being raffled by a British couple. The raffle is raising money to benefit two UK charities: The Children's Society and Braccio Di Ferro.
According to the raffle's website, there are no strings attached.
Visit WinHouseInItaly.com to purchase a raffle ticket.
Please note: The website linked above appears to be overwhelmed by requests. Check back later.
