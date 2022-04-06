It'Sugar opening candy department store on Mag Mile

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A sweet edition is coming to the Mag Mile.It'Sugar is considered a candy department store and it will feature many different candy brands, made in Chicago.Maybe you've noticed the sign going up on 717 North Michigan Avenue.Ashley Mady from It'Sugar joined ABC7 to talk about the store, which will have 11,000 square feet of space.The store will have more than two dozen candy stations housing nearly 400 different kinds of candy by the pound, with many exclusive flavors of Skittles, Sour Patch Kids, PEZ and more. The store will also feature an 11-foot Ferris Wheel candy display, a lollipop garden and the entire Chicago skyline made entirely of jelly beans.It'Sugar has locations at Navy Pier, Woodfield Mall and Gurnee Mills.