Jacob Blake's family attends inauguration as guests of President Joe Biden, VP Kamala Harris

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Signs of greater racial equality were center stage on the Capitol steps Wednesday.Justin Blake said that after his nephew Jacob Blake was shot over the summer in Kenosha, he and his family developed a close relationship with President Joe Biden.After the Blake family dedicated months toward making political changes, they were personal guests of President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the presidential inauguration in Washington D.C."Things are changing, numbers are changing in our country," Justin Blake said. "And we know that more women and more brown and African American people are going to be a bigger part of this process and sit in that White House."From the view of one of the few ticketed seats in the crowd, Justin Blake watched with pride. He said his movement- marches after Kenosha police shot his nephew last summer- helped make this moment possible."We helped turn Wisconsin from red to blue. There's no question," Blake said. "Every city we marched in, we marched 3-5 times each city - Racine, Kenosha, Milwaukee - and enough so that they flipped the state."Racial justice groups helped elect President Biden and Vice President Harris. With celebrations winding down, Blake says hard work is ahead."Trust in us and have the faith in putting us in the White House, and that he was going to justifiably do the things that he said he was going to do out there on the campaign trail: police reform, economic stimulus and opportunities in our communities, tighten up our educational situation, securing our communities," Blake said.Blake said they were at the inauguration with members of Breonna Taylor's family. They will all head back to Washington next month to begin work on the George Floyd bill, which Blake said has to do with policing tactics.