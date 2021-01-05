Jacob Blake

Timeline: Jacob Blake shooting, unrest, Kyle Rittenhouse arrest

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
KENOSHA, Wis. (WLS) -- Kenosha is bracing for another round of protests as prosecutors prepare to announce whether they'll charge a white police officer who shot a Black man and left him paralyzed.

Kenosha Police Officer Rusten Sheskey opened fire on Jacob Blake on August 23 after responding to a domestic dispute.

Prosecutors are expected to announce if Shaskey will face any changes in the first two weeks of January.

Sheskey and the other officers who were at the scene have been placed on administrative leave.

The shooting triggered several nights of protests and reignited frustration and anger across the country during a summer marked by protests.

Some of the demonstrations turned violent, with an Illinois teen, Kyle Rittenhouse, opening fire on three people, killing two of them.

Jacob Blake's family said they're preparing for an announcement they've waited months to hear, but are also bracing for disappointment. Whatever the decision is, the Blake family and other activists they work with are begging anyone who joins demonstrations to keep them peaceful.

JANUARY



Jacob Blake shooting: Kenosha braces for unrest with charging decision expected in January

OCTOBER



Jacob Blake shooting: Man shot by Kenosha police released from hospital to Chicago rehab center, lawyer says

SEPTEMBER



Peaceful protestors hold 24-hour rally, calling for justice in Jacob Blake shooting, healing for Kenosha
Organizers say the purpose of this rally is as much about justice for Jacob Blake, as it is healing for the city of Kenosha.



Jacob Blake talks in new video from hospital bed: 'It hurts to breathe'

Jacob Blake waves from hospital bed in virtual court appearance, pleads not guilty

Joe Biden visits Kenosha, meets with Jacob Blake's family in wake of shooting, protests

Kenosha visit by President Trump comes after Jacob Blake shooting sparks protests

AUGUST



Blake family leads 'Justice for Jacob' march, rally

Jacob Blake's father told the crowd in Kenosha that it's his job to stand up for his son.



2 more Kenosha officers named in Jacob Blake shooting

Kenosha protests remain peaceful, ACLU calls for police chief, sheriff to resign

Three people were shot, two fatally during the third night of protests in downtown Kenosha Tuesday night, with police deploying tear gas and protesters appearing to throw bottles.



Police shoot Black man from behind; protests erupt for 2nd night with truck set on fire

Fires, destruction, and clashes between protesters and police on a second night of chaos in Kenosha.



Black man shot in front of 3 sons after he broke up fight, family says

Video posted on social media Sunday show one officer grabbing the man's shirt from behind and then firing into the vehicle.

