Jada's Journey 5k raises supports families struggling with addiction, mental health issues

Jada's Journey by a inspired by a 22-year-old suburban woman who died after struggling with addiction and mental health issues.

LIBERTYVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A family in the northern suburbs is turning tragedy into a life-saving mission, to help those struggling with addition.

Michele Pyster founded Jada's Journey in memory of her daughter. Jada died in June of 2021 after struggling for many years with addiction and mental health issues.

Pyster is now continuing Jada's legacy by helping others struggling with addiction. Jada's Journey provides guidance and financial support to families who have children who suffer from addiction or mental illness.

On April 21, Jada's Journey will host their second annual 5k Fun Run/Walk in Jada's memory. Check in is at 8:30 a.m., and walk starts at 9 a.m. at Independence Grove, located at 16400 W. Buckley Road in Libertyville, Illinois.

Tickets for the walk are $40. Sponsorships are available. You can register for the walk at jadas-journey.org/