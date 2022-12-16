WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Jan. 6 committee preparing Trump criminal referral to DOJ: Sources

The recommendation is largely symbolic.

ByKatherine Faulders via ABCNews logo
Friday, December 16, 2022 9:10PM
Trump sues Jan. 6 committee, seeks to block subpoena
EMBED <>More Videos

Donald Trump is suing the Jan. 6 committee and seeking to a block subpoena for documents and his testimony about the January 2021 insurrection.

WASHINGTON -- The Jan. 6 committee is preparing to urge the Department of Justice to prosecute former President Donald Trump on criminal charges during their business meeting on Monday, sources familiar with the matter told ABC News.

The committee has been debating the move for months and is largely symbolic.

Obstruction of an official proceeding and conspiracy to defraud the United States are two charges the committee plans to include in their criminal referral, according to sources familiar with the matter.

Another under discussion is insurrection, the sources said.

The charges under consideration were first reported by Politico.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 ABC News Internet Ventures.
Watch Live
ON NOW