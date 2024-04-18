Driver killed as car, I-90 toll plaza engulfed in flames after crash

SOUTH BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- A driver was killed after slamming into an I-90 toll plaza, engulfing both the car and the plaza in flames Thursday morning, Illinois State Police said.
The incident occurred at the toll plaza at the exit ramp for West Barrington Road.
The entire toll plaza became engulfed after a car slammed into it and caught fire. By around 5 a.m., most of the flames were out.
Police said the drive rof the car was killed in the crash.
The exit ramp is closed as authorities respond.