'Jane' documentary screening held at LA's Greek Theatre in honor of Jane Goodall's 90th birthday

LOS ANGELES -- A special 90th birthday celebration was held Wednesday for legendary scientist Dr. Jane Goodall.

National Geographic held a screening of the documentary, "Jane," at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. The event was hosted by National Geographic's Bertie Gregory and featured a musical performance from Andy Grammer.

"Jane" includes over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage of Dr. Goodall conducting her groundbreaking research on chimpanzees.

"Jane Goodall is an extraordinary human being because she revolutionized the way that we think about, not just chimpanzees, but the natural world as a whole," Gregory said. "She did it in a time when she was in an incredibly male-dominated field, and a lot of our interpretations of the natural world were male skewed, and it turns out we had it all wrong."

The event was part of Disney and National Geographic's ourHOME campaign to coincide with Earth Month.

"Jane" can be streamed on Disney+ and Hulu.

Disney is the parent company of National Geographic and this station.