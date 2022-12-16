WATCH LIVE

Jane Fonda says her cancer is in remission: 'I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate'

Friday, December 16, 2022 8:26AM
Jane Fonda announced her cancer is in remission. "I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate," the Oscar winner wrote in a blog post.

LOS ANGELES -- Jane Fonda on Thursday announced her cancer is in remission.

The Oscar-winning actress made the announcement in a blog post titled, "Best Birthday Ever!!!"

"Last week I was told by my oncologist that my cancer is in remission and I can discontinue chemo," she wrote. "I am feeling so blessed, so fortunate. I thank all of you who prayed and sent good thoughts my way. I am confident that it played a role in the good news."

The "Grace & Frankie" actress wrote that her first four chemo treatments were "rather easy," but the last session was "rough." However, the effects wore off just in time as she was in D.C. for an in-person Fire Drill Friday rally.

Fonda, who turns 85 on Dec. 21, announced in September that she had been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

