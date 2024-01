Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen in Chicago, speaks on plans to help middle-class families: LIVE

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is in Chicago Thursday to lay out her vision for helping middle-class families overcome affordability challenges.

She will give a major speech at the Chicago Economic Club

She was joined by Governor Pritzker for breakfast in the morning before her speech. The two met at Sweet Maple on Taylor Street in Little Italy.