I-Team

Chicago officials brief business owners on security plans before Jason Van Dyke's likely release

By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel and Ross Weidner
EMBED <>More Videos

City business owners briefed on security plans before Van Dyke release

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Top security officials in Chicago convened a late-day meeting Wednesday with downtown business officials to discuss concerns about the imminent release of the former Chicago Police Officer who killed Laquan McDonald.

Jason Van Dyke has been hustled away from jail previously, when he bonded out after murder charges were first filed. A similar look is expected Thursday.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke moved to halfway house, sources say; governor's office says he's in IDOC custody

City officials held a security check on the phone with concerned business owners and downtown stakeholders to discuss planned protests.

There have been protests and demonstrations at various times since the CPD video of Van Dyke was released, showing him firing 16 times on Laquan McDonald, killing the Black teenager who was carrying a knife while walking away from police.

RELATED: Juror who convicted Jason Van Dyke of Laquan McDonald murder surprised at early release

The protests are scheduled for Thursday and Friday in downtown Chicago.

Thursday's 3:30 p.m. demonstration is being held at Federal Plaza because protesters want to deliver a letter to U.S. Attorney John Lausch demanding federal civil rights charges now be brought against Van Dyke. He is being released after serving the required, less than half portion, of his 7-year state sentence for murder.

ALSO SEE: 'Don't let this man out:' Laquan McDonald's grandmother calls for Jason Van Dyke to stay in prison

On the private briefing were Mayor Lori Lightfoot's leading public safety aides, and top Chicago police commanders. They shared intelligence about any possible threat of civil disturbances.

Police on the call told business leaders there are no disruptive demonstrations planned at Federal Plaza or at a possible Friday 10 a.m. protest at City Hall, but there will be a sizable police presence after Van Dyke is freed.

RELATED: Jason Van Dyke trial, Laquan McDonald shooting timeline
EMBED More News Videos

The shooting death of Laquan McDonald by Officer Jason Van Dyke is a story with ripple effects beyond the court case that follows.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagolooppolice involved shootingpolice shootingi teamjason van dykecivil rightslaquan mcdonaldprisonchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
I-TEAM
Sources say Van Dyke moved to halfway house, governor's office denies
Dark Web Dangers
Al Capone's granddaughter shares warm memories of 'Papa'
New law would get rid of Illinois gas bill surcharge
TOP STORIES
2nd round of snow on way after some areas see 10+ inches
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Restaurant vaccine mandate, indoor mask rules could end 'soon'
2 new detectives assigned to 2008 Lane Bryant murders
4 arrested in connection with overdose death of Michael K. Williams
Texas doctor sues Chase bank for denying her service
Go inside a 5th generation violin maker's workshop
Show More
Jewish community members react to Whoopi Goldberg's Holocaust comments
CTU president won't seek reelection
Mom survives COVID, heart attack and 3 strokes to delivery baby
Chicago Weather: AccuWeather Alert: Lake effect snow
Army to 'immediately' start discharging vaccine refusers
More TOP STORIES News