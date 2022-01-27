jason van dyke

'Don't let this man out:' Laquan McDonald's grandmother calls for Jason Van Dyke to stay in prison

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Please don't let this man out:' Laquan McDonald's grandmother calls for Jason Van Dyke to remain in prison

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The grandmother of Laquan McDonald spoke out Thursday at a press conference against the upcoming release of former Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke.

Van Dyke, now in his mid-40s, has been in custody since his conviction in October 2018 on aggravated battery and second degree murder charges for the shooting death of Laquan McDonald. In 2014, Van Dyke shot the Black teen 16 times. Video of the shooting from a police dashboard camera, released more than a year later, was a key piece of evidence in the trial and inflamed public reaction across the country.

Van Dyke was found guilty of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery, one count for each shot that hit McDonald.

At a press conference Thursday morning at St. Sabina, Laquan McDonald's grandmother, Tracie Hunter, called for Van Dyke to remain in prison.

"Please don't let this man out because he did a hideous crime," Hunter said. "Everybody knows that he killed my grandson...I'm not going to rest or be satisfied until this man does his rightful time."

Van Dyke has spent the last three-plus years in multiple out-of-state prisons and at one point was assaulted while in the general population of a facility in Connecticut. His attorney, Jennifer Blagg, who worked on his appeal said she doesn't know exactly where he'll be released from next month. He is currently in an out-of-state facility in protective custody.

After his release, he will spend at least two years on parole.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopdeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice camerapolice brutalityrace in americapolicepolice involved shootingchicago shootingpolice shootingshootingjason van dykelaquan mcdonaldpolice officerchicago police department
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JASON VAN DYKE
Finance committee rejects CPD misconduct settlement
Activists fight for civil rights charges in murder of Laquan McDonald
Activists want businesses to demand federal charges against Van Dyke
Activists call for civil rights charges against Jason Van Dyke
TOP STORIES
Bears hiring Matt Eberflus as new head coach
CPS teacher killed in murder-suicide was active in violence prevention
Chicago parents hope some good can come from son's death
Chicago shoreline study fully funded with help from feds
Lower Wacker shooting of carjacking suspect caught on video: sources
11-year-old boy charged in West Englewood carjacking: CPD
Longtime Lombard couple spends final days together battling COVID
Show More
Biden confirms he will nominate first Black woman to SCOTUS
2 charged in murder of girl,8, in Little Village due in court
Truck slides off Indiana tollway, leaving trailer dangling from bridge
What to know about the judge viewed as Biden's top Supreme Court pick
Chicago Weather: Breezy, milder Thursday
More TOP STORIES News