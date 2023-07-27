WATCH LIVE

Legendary rapper Jay-Z visits Bronzeville Soul restaurant Sunday before Chicago Beyoncé concert

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, July 27, 2023 12:40AM
Legendary rapper Jay-Z stopped by Bronzeville Soul restaurant Sunday before his wife Beyoncé's Chicago concert.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A South Side restaurant is buzzing over a surprise visit from a rap legend over the weekend.

Jay-Z dropped by Bronzeville Soul on Sunday as his wife, Beyoncé, prepared for her second concert at Soldier Field.

Owner Mario Coleman said he was shocked by the visit.

Coleman says Jay-Z placed a large order, including short ribs and pound cake.

He said Jay-Z told him that he made some calls, and someone recommended Bronzeville Soul to him, but Coleman doesn't know who gave the recommendation.

Coleman said his restaurant was so packed Wednesday, he had to step outside to do an interview.

