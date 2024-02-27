Gov. JB Pritzker attends downstate ribbon cutting for new EV manufacturing training facility

NORMAL, Ill. (WLS) -- Gov. JB Pritzker was downstate Tuesday at a ribbon cutting for a new electric vehicle manufacturing training facility.

Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity joined Heartland Community College to celebrate the ribbon cutting of its Advanced Manufacturing Training Center in Normal, Illinois, a news release from the governor's office said.

The facility was funded in part by a $7.5 million capital grant, as part of the state's larger $15 million manufacturing training academy investment, the release said.

"Programs such as Heartland's represent the best of Illinois' commitment to investing in and educating the next generation of workers," Pritzker said. "That's why my administration pledged $15 million to open these centers and why my FY25 budget proposes another $24 million-Illinois must be ready for the jobs of the future."

Heartland's electric vehicle manufacturing program, which launched at a temporary site in August 2021, provides students with training, certificates and degrees in electric vehicle and energy storage technology, the release said.