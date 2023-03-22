JCC Chicago celebrates Women's History Month with 2 empowerment programs

We are highlighting the JCC Chicago's Women in-Power cohort and it's Seed-613 program.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The JCC Chicago is celebrating Women's History Month with two programs to empower females.

The first program is called "Women inPower". It is a 10-month fellowship pairing local business leader mentors with ambitious female and Jewish identifying women looking to advance their own professional career and pursue senior leadership positions. Also, non-Jewish women employed by Jewish organizations also welcome to apply. The deadline is Friday, March 24, 2023.

Addie Goodman joined ABC 7 Eyewitness news to discuss the initiatives. Goodman was joined by Sophia Libman. She's a 17-year-old student at Academy High School in Champaign-Urbana, who also founded a non-profit called "X-Time." Libman spoke about the SEED613 program. The purpose of the program is empowers female-identifying Jewish teens to work together to identify challenges in the community and create solutions, whether big or small, that will make a meaningful difference. Applications open on April 1, 2023.

For more information or to apply for the "Women inPower", click here and for more on the SEED613, click here.