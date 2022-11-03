Highland Park native Jeff Perry on playing journalist with Hilary Swank on 'Alaska Daily'

Highland Park native Jeff Perry is a founding member of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre, where you can see him now starring in "Seagull."

CHICAGO (WLS) -- "Alaska Daily" is ABC's newest hit series. It stars Jeff Perry, best known for his role as the villainous Cyrus on "Scandal."

The actor grew up on the North Shore and is one of the founders of Chicago's Steppenwolf Theatre. He spoke with ABC7 about playing a journalist with Hilary Swank.

Stanley Cornick is the editor in chief at an Alaska newspaper who's enlisted a top-notch investigator for his team. He said he's drawing inspiration for the role from Chicago's legacy of strong journalism.

"Growing up and reading the Mike Roykos, the Studs Terkels and some of the legends of Chicago journalism, all the way to present day, like you!" Perry said.

"He's been doing this for so long, he knows the ins and outs," Swank added. "He's hilarious, he keep levity on the set, he's just a ball, and he's so talented, he's so good in the show."

SEE ALSO | Highland Park native Jeff Perry stars in 'Seagull' on Steppenwolf Theatre's newest stage

"Hilary Swank, the rest of this cast, how could you not be gobsmacked with that combination of work ethic and talent?" Perry said.

But Stanley is quite a bit different than Cyrus.

"Stanley, for one, is trustworthy and he's honest," Perry said. "Cyrus is a mischief maker. He spent more time studying the devil than he ever did studying an angel."

Perry said he's grateful to be at a point in his career where he gets to play rewarding, rich characters.

"Wait, I can do this until I just fall over," Perry said. "If I can remember lines and I can walk, I can do this. What a joyful thing, I can be in the carnival all the way until the end!"

You can watch "Alaska Daily" Thursday nights at 9 p.m. on ABC7.