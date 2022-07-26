CPD warns of South Side home invasions in which man touches sleeping female residents before fleeing

At least 2 incidents took place this month on East 98th Place, South Merrion Avenue

Both times, the suspect made physical contact with female residents while they were sleeping, and, when they woke up, made lewd comments before leaving.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A suspect has broken into at least two South Side homes and made physical contact with female residents while they were sleeping, Chicago police said Monday.

CPD released a warning Monday about two recent home invasions in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood.

Police said the incidents took place at 2 a.m. on July 10 in the 2100-block of East 98th Place and at 5 a.m. Saturday in the 9500-block of South Merrion Avenue.

Chicago police described the suspect as a 25- to 35-year-old man with a thin build; who is 5-feet, 4-inches tall to 5-feet, 8 inches tall; and who was wearing dark clothing.