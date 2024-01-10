Documents name alleged Jeffrey Epstein associates previously identified by accuser

A second set of unsealed documents related to late accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein has been released.

Another batch of documents pertaining to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was unsealed Tuesday, ABC News reported.

The seven documents unsealed Tuesday total 1,482 pages. Over 215 documents have been released since last week.

The unsealed documents include several depositions from Ghislaine Maxwell, one from Epstein, one from alleged Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre and another from Sarah Ransome, an alleged adult victim of Epstein, who was referenced throughout Monday's unsealing.

The records are part of a defamation lawsuit brought by Giuffre against Maxwell, Epstein's longtime companion, that the two settled in 2017. Epstein died by suicide in a Manhattan jail while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges.

The Giuffre deposition included in the new batch comes from her testimony in a related defamation case filed by her lawyers against former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz in a Florida state court. In that deposition, she names billionaire retail magnate Les Wexner as "one of the powerful business executives" that she was trafficked to.

Wexner, who in 1991 granted Epstein power-of-attorney over his personal finances, has never been charged with a crime. After Epstein's arrest in 2019, ABC News obtained a message Wexner issued to employees at L Brands that said, "When Mr. Epstein was my personal money manager, he was involved in many aspects of my financial life. But let me assure you that I was NEVER aware of the illegal activity charged in the indictment."

Following Epstein's death in August 2019, Wexner accused Epstein of misappropriating "vast sums" of his personal fortune more than a decade earlier.

Wexner stepped down from his executive role at L Brands - the conglomerate behind retail staples Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works and Pink - in February 2020.

Wexner's charitable foundation did not immediately respond to ABC News' messages seeking comment on the filings released Tuesday.

The deposition also contains the names of men Giuffre has previously claimed she had been trafficked to, including Britain's Prince Andrew, Hyatt Hotel chief Thomas Pritzker, the late artificial intelligence pioneer Marvin Minsky and the late New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson.

Pritzker and Richardson previously issued statements denying the allegations.

Minsky died in 2016, before Giuffre's allegations naming him were released in 2019 by the 2nd Circuit.

Many of these documents have been unsealed and publicly available in various forms. The court is republishing them now with new portions unredacted.

The 134-page Epstein deposition had not been previously released but he was known to have invoked his Fifth Amendment right hundreds of times.

The records unsealed Monday included photos from Ransome and an exhibit that mentions discredited allegations Ransome made about former President Bill Clinton, former President Donald Trump, Prince Andrew and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson. She later admitted the claims were false.

Neither Clinton, nor Trump, nor Branson was accused by Giuffre, or anyone else besides Ransome, of any wrongdoing in the course of Giuffre's defamation lawsuit against Maxwell. Clinton has denied any knowledge of Epstein's crimes. Trump has said he cut-off contact with Epstein many years ago.

In a statement to ABC News on Tuesday, the Virgin Group, on behalf of Branson, said Ransome's allegations against him are "false, baseless, and unfounded."

Prince Andrew has long denied allegations that he had sex with Giuffre on three occasions, as she has claimed in court records and interviews. In 2022, Andrew settled a case Giuffre brought against him.

Maxwell is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in 2021 of aiding Epstein's sex trafficking of young women and girls. Her appeal will be heard in March.

