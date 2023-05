It is time to talk planting with our favorite planter, Jennifer Brennan with Chalet Nursery & Garden Center In Wilmette.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- According to Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center, June is the best month to plant in your garden in the Chicagoland area.

Brennan is a horticultural information specialist. She joined ABC 7 Eyewitness News to discuss secrets that can help people to create the perfect planter boxes for the summer. To learn more about how to connect with Jennifer Brennan at Chalet Nursery & Garden Center in Wilmette, click here.