Will County judge dismisses retrial for daycare worker Jennifer Del Prete in child's death

WILL COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) -- All charges have been dropped against a daycare worker convicted of killing a 14-month-old baby in 2005.

Jennifer Del Prete, a Hickory Hills day care worker, served nine years in prison for the death of Isabella Zielinski in Will County.

Judge orders Jennifer Del Prete released from jail early after shaken baby murder conviction

Del Prete was accused of shaking Isabella, just three-and-a-half months old at the time. Isabella died several months later in 2004.

Following the discovery of new evidence, Del Prete was released from prison and was expecting a new trial.

Instead, a judge wiped her slate clean earlier this week.