A teenager was shot and killed while rapping on Facebook Live

By CNN
A teenager was shot and killed while on Facebook Live, near his home in New York on Tuesday and now police are looking for whoever is responsible.

Around 6:45 pm, police responded to a 911 call about a male shot at Elton Street and New Lots Avenue in Brooklyn, according to a statement from the New York Police Department. Once they arrived at the scene, police found 19-year-old, Jeremiah Dickey with a gunshot wound to his head unconscious and unresponsive.

The teen was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

"I just miss my son," Debra Dickey, Jeremiah's mother, told CNN. "I shouldn't have to be sitting here sobbing while they're still out there running free."

Dickey said there wasn't any way to know that something like this could happen to her son, especially while livestreaming on Facebook. She described her son as a loving kid with a good heart who loved doing things for others.

In a statement to CNN, Facebook confirmed that they removed Jeremiah's video from their platform.

In the now removed Facebook Live video, Jeremiah could be seen rapping along to a song for about 35 seconds from the inside of a car. After Jeremiah takes a quick look around, five continuous gun shots can be heard ringing through the air.

"This is a terrible incident and our thoughts are with the victim and his loved ones," a Facebook company spokesperson said.

The NYPD told CNN they don't know anything about the video and could not confirm whether the shooting had been captured on Facebook Live.

Police say no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

