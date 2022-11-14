Jill Biden Chicago: First lady to visit Rolling Meadows HS, Aon for National Apprenticeship Week

First Lady Jill Biden will visit Rolling Meadows High School and Aon in Chicago for National Apprenticeship Week.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Illinois Monday to kick off National Apprenticeship Week.

Biden, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh, and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona will first visit District 214's Rolling Meadows High School in Rolling Meadows to meet with students in the school's Career Pathways program.

Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle was expected to join Biden at O'Hare airport and in Rolling Meadows.

Biden will then visit Aon in Chicago in partnership with the Chicago Apprentice Network and the Business Roundtable, to highlight successful Registered Apprenticeships programs offering pathways to good-paying jobs, Biden's office said.

The trip is meant to highlight the Biden Administration's commitment to strengthening the economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through Registered Apprenticeships and career-connected learning, Biden's office said.

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris were in the Chicago area earlier this month, stumping for Democrats ahead of the midterms.

Jill Biden was in Chicago in October 2021 for Hispanic Heritage Month.